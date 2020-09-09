All set for Ferrari Racing Days at Spa

Maranello 09 settembre 2020

With two weeks to go until FRD at Mugello, the protagonists of F1 Clienti and the XX Programmes return to the track at Spa-Francorchamps, the academy of driving. Over the three days of free practice, to be undertaken behind closed doors, single-seaters from F1 Clienti and cars from the XX Programmes will take to the track, interspersing the dynamic sessions with the activities from Ferrari Challenge Europe. Travel restrictions and current lockdown conditions between certain countries have limited the number of participants, but nevertheless, the splendid Belgian track will once again reverberate to the unique symphony of the 12-cylinder F1-89 together with the inimitable 8-cylinder roar of the 248 F1 and F2007. Meanwhile, five “XX” models will be present in Belgium, two FXX-K Evo and three 599XX Evo cars, both offering markedly different forms of architecture: a rear 12-cylinder engine with HY-Kers system for the FXX-K Evo and a front-mounted 12-cylinder engine for the 599XX Evo.