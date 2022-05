04 marzo 2016

Suzuka, 4 March – Japanese driver Ken Seto, racing in the Coppa Shell class, drive us around the Suzuka Circuit on board his fantastic Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO no. 107. The track is fantastic with a perfect mix of slow and fast corners and some very long and fast straights. Seto, third in 2015 season, will try to win the race but will have to face the reigning champion Xin Jin.