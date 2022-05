Misano 26 settembre 2020

Ernst Kirchmayr couldn't have enjoyed a better start to his birthday. The Baron Motorsport driver took pole position in Coppa Shell Race-1, beating his championship rival Roger Grouwels by 131 thousandths of a second. Let's hear from the Austrian driver, who was greeted in the pit lane by a cake and candles as he climbed out of his 488 Challenge Evo.