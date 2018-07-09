09 luglio 2018

Maranello, 9 July 2018 – The Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3, driven by Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli, has taken a dominant victory at the 24 Hours of Portimao for the second year in succession. Jiří Písařík drove the Ferrari across the line to complete 586 laps of the 4.648 km Autódromo Internacional do Algarve and take its second victory of the 2018 24H Series season. Start. The car started second on the grid in its class and for the first part of the race was in the leading group without forcing too much the pace. In the second part of the race, also helped by a number of retirement, the Ferrari took more and more advantage finishing nine laps ahead of the Manthey Racing Porsche of Ralf Bohn, Alfred Renauer, Robert Renauer and Mathieu Jaminet. Third place went to the PROsport Performance Mercedes crewed by Charles Putman, Charles Espenlaub, Joe Foster and Adam Christodoulou. Malucelli’s joy. “We did a perfect race!” Matteo Malucelli explained after the podium ceremony. “No problems, and the car was really good, especially during the night. It was difficult to fight with the other GT cars for 24 hours, but consistency is most important in this series, so I’m very happy.”