The 2020 season of XX Programmes and F1 Clienti events kicked off at the legendary Road Atlanta circuit, which again hosted the sounds and colours of Ferrari Racing Days two years after the last visit. This eagerly awaited event saw seventeen XX Programmes cars take to the 4,088-metre Petit Le Mans track. The owners of ten FXX-K Evo, five 599XX Evo, a 599XX and an FXX Evo had the chance to enjoy the exceptional dynamic qualities and incredible power of these engineering masterpieces. Three single-seaters took turns on the track. Raced by Alonso, Barrichello and Schumacher, these 8-cylinder cars competed in 2003 (F2003-GA) and 2011 (Ferrari 150º Italia). On the last occasion F1 Clienti visited Georgia, Marc Gené set the track record of 1:01.20 with Michael Schumacher’s F2004.