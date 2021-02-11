Emanuele Maria Tabacchi enjoys a special rapport with the Mugello track, as we can see from his five victories out of five races held in 2019 and 2020. The Rossocorsa driver left no room for Fabienne Wohlwend or Florian Merckx, who joined him on the podium. It was quite a different challenge in the Trofeo Pirelli AM, with just one point separating Frederik Paulsen and Matús Vyboh in the standings after eight races. The pair won Race-1 and Race-2 respectively.

The Scarperia circuit also saw the young Frederik Espersen among the leading contenders, with his first career pole and two brilliantly taken podiums. In the Coppa Shell, Fons Scheltema returned to winning ways in Race-2 after applauding Ernst Kirchmayr’s victory in Saturday’s race. In the AM, “Alex Fox” embellished his brilliant start to the season with another triumph in Race-2, after Giuseppe Ramelli’s win the day before. Miroslav Vyboh also celebrated his first podium in the Challenge.