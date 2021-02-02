Road Atlanta played home to the first race in North America of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, and in the best possible context – Ferrari Racing Days. The paddock was full of Ferraris and thousands of local tifosi who joined the celebration, taking place before any affects of the pandemic would reach the United States. The home of the Petit Le Mans proved a worthy challenge for the new car as drivers reveled in its increased downforce at the high-speed, high-commitment circuit. On the track, Cooper MacNeil continued his dominant streak from Daytona, with two perfect days constituting of pole position, fastest lap and the race win. In Trofeo Pirelli AM Jean-Claude Saada and Dave Musial traded wins in a battle that would last all season-long. Meanwhile in Coppa Shell Jason McCarthy put his stamp on the class again, earning two wins and a decision from the stewards to bump him to Trofeo Pirelli AM for the rest of the 2020 season. In Coppa Shell AM, it was another win for Justin Wetherill on Saturday and a first Ferrari Challenge win for Michael Quattlebaum who also took pole position on Sunday.