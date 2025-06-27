Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

THE ENGINE

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) of the 296 GT3 Evo retains its 120° V configuration with the turbochargers positioned inside the “V”: a design that delivers significant advantages in terms of compactness and weight savings while also enabling high power output. The Evo features a redesigned water radiator and modified internal fluid dynamics compared to the standard model, which ensures optimal operating temperatures in all conditions.

As for the gearbox, the 296 GT3 Evo adopts a newly developed gear ratio cascade, refined using data gathered over two years of racing with the standard model. The goal was to improve exit out of slow corners.