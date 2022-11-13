Weekend notebook: Harmony Racing in fifth place at Macau

Harmony Racing’s participation in the Macau GT Cup, one of the main races of the 69th Macau Grand Prix which returned to the calendar after suspensions and postponements due to the health emergency, ended with a fifth place.

Macau GT Cup. Taking the number 51 488 GT3 Evo 2020 on the track was David Weian Chen, driver and team manager of Harmony Racing, a star turn this year with Prancing Horse cars in the China Endurance Championship and the GT China Championship. After finishing ninth in qualifying, Chen steadily built up his feeling for the car and the Guia circuit over the course of the race, reaching sixth place in the first round on Saturday. The next day’s main race, although shortened from 12 to eight laps in total, saw the continued progress of the Harmony Racing driver, who proved able to reach fifth place overall at the chequered flag.

David Weian Chen (Team Principal and driver): “It’s definitely a pleasure to bring home fifth place for Harmony Racing, because I pushed this car to its limits during the race weekend. It’s unfortunate that the race was shortened due to the rescheduling of the event and accidents on the track in the previous practice sessions. If there had been more laps I’m sure I would have been able to make another attempt at overtaking. We and the Prancing Horse can leave Macau with our heads held high, hoping to return here in the future.”

Photo credit: Harmony Racing