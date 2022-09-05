Weekend notebook: CIGT Sprint, valuable championship points at Imola

Ferrari picked up podiums and valuable points in round three of the Italian GT Sprint Championship at Imola, with the Prancing Horse still in the title running in the overall and GT Cup Pro-Am classes.

In the top class, second place in Race-1 and third in Race-2 kept the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Josè Manuel Urcera and Daniele Di Amato firmly in the running going into the final round at Mugello at the end of October. The Scuderia Baldini pairing lie second in the overall standings, just five points off the summit.

In the GT3 Am class, Alessandro Cozzi was runner-up in the AF Corse Ferrari in the first fifty-minute race, just off the podium in the second, preceded by teammates Huilin Han and Angelo Negro, unplaced in Race-1.

In the GT Cup Pro Am, Vito Postiglione and Eliseo Donno of Best Lap, also unplaced in Race-1, stood out with a victory in Race-2. Mikkel Mac and Ernst Kirchmayer (Baron Motorsport) followed them onto the third step of the podium, repeating their Race-1 result when they crossed the line behind Coluccio-Mazzola in the Ferrari 488 Challenge of Easy Race (seventh in Race-2).

In the GT CUP Am class, the US driver Jeremy Clarke in a Pellin Racing Ferrari 488 Challenge took second and third place. The other five Prancing Horse cars on the track enjoyed good performances and placings.

Appointments. The sprint version of the championship finale will run from 20 to 23 October at Mugello in Tuscany.