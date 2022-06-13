Weekend Notebook: a positive round for Ferrari at Snetterton

It was a positive weekend for the two Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos on the Snetterton circuit in the third round of the GT Cup Championship.

GT Cup Championship. The first race saw Lucky Khera’s Ferrari start from pole for the Racelab team among the GTCs, but he was forced to retire after contact with the Topcats Racing team’s Lamborghini Huracán. It was third place in the same category for FF Corse with Roy Millington and Benny Simonsen.

Khera also failed to make the standings in Race-2, while the FF Corse team’s Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo improved and climbed to second place in the GTC class.

Khera quickly redeemed himself in Race-3 by taking advantage of a mistake by the Lamborghini Huracán – which span while in the lead – taking the lead and keeping it up to the chequered flag. Fourth place for Millington and Simonsen.

In the final round at Snetterton, the Pit Stop Race, there was another win for the Racelab team, with Lucky Khera beating FF Corse’s Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo to the finish line.

The next round of the GT Cup Championship is scheduled for 9 July at the Oulton Park International track.