Two Ferraris in pole position at the 6 Hours of Monza

Two 488 GTEs will lead the field away in the LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes at the 6 Hours of Monza, fourth round of the FIA WEC World Championship, which gets underway tomorrow at 12:00. Alessandro Pier Guidi and Sarah Bovy proved fastest in their respective categories at the end of a hard-fought session marked by high temperatures, both in the atmosphere as well as on the asphalt.

LMGTE Pro. Alessandro Pier Guidi secured a splendid pole position, lapping the Lombardy track in 1'45"270, just 54 milliseconds ahead of Nick Tandy's Corvette and 58 ahead of AF Corse's other Ferrari, which, with Antonio Fuoco aboard, held second place until just moments before the chequered flag. The two-time world champion completed four laps, compared to the five of his team-mate. The two 488 GTEs sported the old version of the emblem, first used on July 9, 1932 at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, when the shield featuring the Prancing Horse made its debut appearance on Scuderia Ferrari cars.

LMGTE Am. Historical pole position in the World Endurance World Championship for the Iron Dames crew, taken by an excellent Sarah Bovy who stopped the clock on 1'47"431, topping Ben Keating by 227 milliseconds. This is the first time a female crew will start from the front in the FIA WEC. Fine performances also from the other 488 GTE entries in the class, with Christoph Ulrich placing fourth and Thomas Flohr fifth in AF Corse's Ferrari no. 21 and 54. Eleventh place went to Franck Dezoteux and thirteenth for Claudio Schiavoni in the Spirit of Race and Iron Lynx colours.

Programme. On home soil and in front of Prancing Horse tifosi, the cars will take to the track just prior to 12:00 to line up on the starting grid of the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The gantry lights will go out at noon sharp getting the race underway.