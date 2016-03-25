25 marzo 2016

Le Castellet, 25 March 2016 - The World Endurance Championship (WEC) season officially opened on Friday with the first test session of the Prologue on the Paul Ricard circuit. There were three Ferraris on track, two 488 GTEs and one 458 Italia. GTE-Pro. The GTE-Pro class saw the 488 GTEs of the AF Corse team take their first steps on European soil. They will make their debut in the WEC on 17 April at the 6 Hours of Silverstone. The tests involved car no. 51 of Gianmaria "Gimmi" Bruni and James Calado and no. 71 of Davide Rigon and newcomer Sam Bird, the 2015 LMP2 class world champion. The set up and all the various components were tested on both cars. GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class Rui Aguas made his return at the wheel of the 458 Italia no. 83 AF Corse. The Portuguese driver missed the final race of last season due to a motorcycle spill. He was again flanked by François Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard who this year will battle it out especially with the Aston Martin of Pedro Lamy, Paul Dalla Lana and Mathias Lauda.