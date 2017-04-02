02 aprile 2017

Monza, 2 April 2017 – It was the second and final day of testing at the Monza circuit for teams and manufacturers participating in the 2017 World Endurance Championship (WEC). These include three Ferrari customer teams: AF Corse, Spirit of Race and Clearwater Racing. GTE-Pro. The morning began at an insipid pace hampered by the track conditions, dry on the straights but still wet after overnight rain in the areas near the park's trees. As the sun rose, the cars set off to continue the preparatory work ahead of the first race of the season over the Easter weekend at Silverstone. James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi, in car no. 51 of AF Corse, and Miguel Molina and Davide Rigon in no. 71, worked on the development of the 488 GTE both in terms of the set-up and of the management of the Michelin tyres, crucial this year. GTE-Am. In the GTE-Am class Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci took turns behind the wheel of the 488 GTE of Spirit of Race. The pair will team up with Miguel Molina during the WEC season with the exception of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, when the highly experienced Olivier Beretta will join them in the metallic grey car. Clearwater Racing also continued its preparations for the WEC with the 488 GTE no. 61 crewed by Weng Sun Mok, Keita Sawa and the experienced Irish driver Matt Griffin. Spectators. There were huge crowds for all drivers, but especially the Ferrari ones, at an autograph session just after lunchtime. Fans and enthusiasts besieged the pitlane for half an hour, clearly showing that Italy has the appetite for high level Endurance racing. Monza has a great tradition in Endurance racing, having for years hosted the celebrated 1000 km. It would be great to see that race return to the World Endurance Championship calendar in the next few years.