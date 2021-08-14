Ready for Le Mans: Car Guy by Kessel Racing

The crew of Kimura-Andrews-Jensen will line up in the 488 GTE #57 for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, hoping to fulfil the Japanese driver's dream of a podium finish in the LMGTE Am category. After debuting in France in 2019, Car Guy will mount another assault on the top three, supported by the experience of Kessel Racing.

The team. Founded by Takeshi Kimura in Shizuoka Prefecture in 2016, Car Guy won the 2018-19 ALMS title with Ferrari after dominating the season. This result allowed them to make their debut at Le Mans, where they recorded an excellent sixth place. The team are making their third appearance in this race and will lay siege to the podium with the help of Kessel Racing's skills, professionalism and experience. The Swiss team have one win to their name, in the Am class, in the 2016 edition.

The crew. Takeshi Kimura, a Japanese businessman and driver passionate about this race, is leading the project and the trio in the endurance classic. He has made significant progress at the wheel of the 488 GTE after winning the ALMS in 2018-2019. The “Silver” driver of the trio is Australian Scott Andrews, currently topping the LMP3 class standings in the Le Mans Cup with two wins in two races and a wealth of experience behind the wheel of prototypes. The Danish Mikkel Jensen, ELMS champion in the LMP3 class in 2019 and who has raced the Ferrari 488 GTE on several occasions, completes the crew of the #57 car. The 26-year-old won the ADAC Formel Masters title in 2014.