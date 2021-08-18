Free Practice 2, Ferrari in the top 3

The first long day at Le Mans ended with the second two-hour Free Practice session, confirming the strong performances of the Ferraris.

LMGTE Pro. The number 52 Ferrari 488 GTE set the third fastest time of 3'49"993 despite a puncture on the front right tyre forcing the car to stop the session early, causing the red flag to be shown about an hour after the start. The incident caused damage to the bodywork but did not affect the mechanical components adjacent to the tyre. Fifteen laps were covered by the number 51, which finished sixth, just under two seconds off of the Weathertech Racing Porsche that topped the classification.

LMGTE Am. Jeroem Bleekemolen used his experience of the 13.6km Le Mans circuit to bring the Rinaldi Racing 488 GTE into second place after a difficult qualifying practice session. Spirit of Race made up for it with the fifth fastest time, while the number 80 of Iron Lynx and the Car Guy by Kessel Racing car completed the top ten.