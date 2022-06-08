Calado and Fuoco on the assault at Le Mans

This will be the last 24 Hours of Le Mans to feature Ferrari 488 GTEs in Pro class, the final challenge on the track where they were victorious in 2019 and 2021. One of the architects of those triumphs, James Calado, makes no secret of his hopes. “After the victory in 2021,” explains the reigning world champion, “obviously the ultimate goal is to try and get our third Le Mans win. We know it's not going to be easy, but ultimately that is the goal for both cars here at Ferrari.”

Closely following Calado is a hopeful Antonio Fuoco in his first 24-hour race in the premier GT class. “It is my first Le Mans in the Pro category,” explains the Italian, “and it is certainly a very special and particular weekend for me. The preparation is very similar to that of other races, although this one is very long and you have to stay very focused, always trying to stay among the frontrunners. We will try to do our best and get the best possible result for ourselves and the team.”