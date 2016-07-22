22 luglio 2016

Nurburg, 22 July 2016 – Sam Bird invite us to the AF Corse garage to show us some of the new aerodynamic features of his all-new Ferrari 488 GTE ahead of Round 4 of the FIA WEC, World Endurance Championship at the Nurburgring. Two-time winner. The Ferrari 488 GTE no. 71 has already won two races this season in Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps. Five more races. There are two free practice sessions scheduled for Friday at 12 and 16.30, while qualifying will be on Saturday at 14.15 with the 6 Hours of Nurburgring to start at 13 on Sunday. Five more races will follow this season, in Mexico (3 September), United States (17 September), Japan (16 October), China (6 November) and Bahrain (19 November).