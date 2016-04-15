15 aprile 2016

Silverstone, 15 April 2016 - Sam Bird invite us to his new very fast office, the cockpit of his all-new Ferrari 488 GTE, ahead of Round 1 of the FIA WEC, World Endurance Championship in Silverstone. Sam takes viewers inside the car as he describe the features of the new turbo engined Prancing Horse car. European debut. The Ferrari 488 GTE will make its European competition debut in Silverstone this weekend, with two cars courtesy of AF Corse team. Sam will drive the no. 71 car along with Davide Rigon. Eight more races. There are two free practice sessions scheduled for Friday at 12:15 and 16.30, while qualifying will be on Saturday with the 6 Hours of Silverstone to start at noon on Sunday. Eight more races will follow this season, with the third round of the year being the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most important race of the season.