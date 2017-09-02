02 settembre 2017

Nurburg, 2 September 2017 – The sixth round of the VLN championship, the 40th edition of the Grenzlandrennen, takes place over the weekend. The race is fought entirely on the legendary Nordschleife, the long Nurburgring track. Two Ferraris will be taking part. Ferrari Challenge stars. There a new car on the grid, we are talking about the 488 GT3 of Octane 126, one of the most important teams of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. Driving the car will be two stars of the Prancing Horse one-make series: Bjorn Grossmann and Fabio Leimer, joined by the Swiss Alexander Muller. Class SP8. As usual, there will be another Ferrari involved in the race. The 458 Italia GT3 of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team will be competing in the Specials 8 (SP8) class where it will face cars from Aston Martin, Lexus and BMW. As usual Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas will be behind the wheel of the Ferrari. Programme. Track activities will begin on Saturday at 8:30 am with qualifying. The race will kick off at 12 pm and last for four hours. The finish is expected for 4 pm, so the race will take place entirely in the hours of daylight.