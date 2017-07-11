11 luglio 2017

Maranello, 11 July 2017 - The two Ferrari teams recorded a podium and a withdrawal in the fourth round of the VLN championship, a series that takes place entirely on the Nordschleife, the legendary long circuit of the Nurburgring. Second place. The podium came in the Special 8 class, where the Ferrari 458 Italia of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One put in a great performance. The car, crewed by Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas, spent the race in among the leaders, finishing behind the Lexus of Novel team driven by Klaus Volker and Helmut and Horst Baumann. Bad day. It was a day to forget for the other Ferrari, the 488 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau team assisted by Rinaldi Racing with George Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach at the wheel. The car, caught up in an accident with a Porsche and a BMW, had to retire after just two laps. The next round is on 19 August with the 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr Pokal Rennen.