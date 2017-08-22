22 agosto 2017

Nürburg, 21 August 2017 – The Ferrari of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team returned from holiday in style, winning the ADAC 6 Stunden Ruhr Pokal Rennen on the long Nürburgring track, the famous Nordschleife. Great performance. The 458 Italia GT3 crewed by four German drivers routed the competition winning the SP8 class two laps ahead of their nearest rivals. They also took eleventh overall in a race won by the Porsche of Manthey Racing driven by Kevin Estre, Romain Dumas and Mathieu Jaminet. The race. The crew were well placed from qualifying and there were no dramas during the race itself. Mike Jäger, Stephan Köhler and Christian Kohlhaas, joined for the occasion by Hendrik Still, led almost uninterruptedly to finish two laps (about 12 minutes) ahead of the Aston Martin of Alexander and Vincent Kolb and David Thilenius. Third place, also two laps behind, went to the Lexus of the Novel team with Helmut and Horst Baumann, Klaus Nissen and Uwe Kleen. The next round is on 2 September with the sixth event of the championship, the 40th edition of the Grenzlandrennen.