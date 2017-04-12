12 aprile 2017

Maranello, 12 April 2017 - The Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team won in the SP8 class on the Nordschleife at the Nurburgring. Tight race. The final rankings made things look easy, but the Ferrari had to see off a tough series of opponents. Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas crossed the chequered flag a lap ahead of the Lamborghini of Dorr Motorsport crewed by Dominik Schwager, Philipp Wlazik and Uwe Wachtler and the Lexus of Novel with Klaus Volker and Michael Tischner. Disappointment. However, it was another disappointing race for the 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau of Oliver Kainz, Jochen Krumbach and Mike Stursberg who had to retire just before the halfway point of the 42nd DMV 4 Stunden Rennen. The next round is on 24 June with the 59th ADAC ACAS H&R Cup.