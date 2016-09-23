23 settembre 2016

Nürburg, 23 September 2016 – A green Ferrari attacks the Green Hell, “die Grüne Hölle” as the Germans call it: it is the 488 GT3 of the Rinaldi Racing team, which decided to leave the car at the Nürburgring after the final race of the season of the Blancpain Endurance Cup, to seek a win on the legendary Nordschleife in the context of the 48th ADAC Barbarossapreis, valid as the third-to-last event of the season for the VLN Endurance championship. The car will compete in the Specials 9 class and will have to contend with the cars of the main German manufacturers. Three German drivers will be at the wheel on the long and difficult Eifel track: Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz, and Jochen Krumbach. The 488 GT3 will be at its début race on the long Nürburgring track. The other Ferrari. The other Prancing Horse car will also start in the Specials 8 class: the 458 Italia GT3, a regular contender in the championship which is subdivided into ten races, all held at the Nordschleife. As always, Mike Jäger, Stephan Köhler, and Christian Kohlhaas will take the car of the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One around the track. Schedule. The two Ferraris will be busy on the track starting on Friday, with the reconnaissance laps and required checks. The 48th ADAC Barbarossapreis will start at 12 noon and will last four hours, to end a few minutes after 4 p.m.