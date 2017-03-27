27 marzo 2017

Nurburg, 27 March 2017 - The two Ferraris entered in the 63rd ADAC Westfalenfahrt yielded scant satisfaction on Saturday at the Nordschleife, the 20 km-plus Nürburgring track. SP9. The 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau, crewed by Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach, was forced to retire just one hour into the race. SP8. The 458 Italia of NGK Spark Plug by One Racing with Mike Jager, Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler went one worse, failing to start due to a technical problem. The next round on 8 April is the 42nd DMV 4 Stunden Rennen.