Maranello, 28 March 2018 – Ferrari secured a win and a podium in the first race of the VLN Championship, held over the weekend at the Nordschleife, the 22 km-plus long track of the Nurburgruing. SP8. The victory came in the SP8 class with the triumph of the 458 Italia of Racing One in its new blue livery. The livery may have changed but the crew was the same, with Mike Jager, Stephan Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler finishing a lap ahead of nearest rivals, David Ackermann, Dmitriy Lukovnikov and Walter Casba in the Porsche of Rent2Drive Famila Racing. SP9. Two 488 GT3s competed in the SP9 class. The crew of Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach stood out with second position in qualifying, less than half a second off pole. In the race, they secured a podium finish in the Prestige class, with victory going to the Porsche of Gigaspeed Getspeed Performance, driven by Steve Jans and Marek Bockmann. The other Ferrari had a less perfect race with Leonard Weiss and Nico anche Christian Menzel. Next round. The championship will be back on track on 7 April with the DMV 4 Stunden Rennen (4 hours).