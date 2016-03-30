30 marzo 2016

Maranello, 30 March – The VLN championship resumes this weekend at the Nurburgirng track which will host the first event of the 2016 season. A Ferrari is competing in the Specials 8 category at the 62nd ADAC Westfalenfart: it’s a 458 Italia. The crew. The is car the number 139 fielded by the NGK Spark Plug Racing Team by Racing One which entrusted it to Mike Jager, Stefan Kohler, and Christian Kohlhaas. The race will start on Saturday at 12 and will last for four hours. The rivals. The Ferrari will fight for the lead in the overall standings, but will also have to contend with other cars in the category, namely two Aston Martins, two Lexus a BMW and a Ford Mustang.