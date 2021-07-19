Visiom on podium again in Ultimate GT Cup

The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Visiom Racing secured a second consecutive podium finish in GT class 3A of the NAPA GT-Touring Endurance. It took third place in the second round of the Ultimate GT Cup at the Paul Ricard circuit in France. Fourth place went to the Ferrari #8 of Kessel Racing.

Starting from third on the grid, thanks to the sum of its three qualifying times, Visiom's Ferrari performed brilliantly at the Paul Ricard. The car crewed by Jean-Bernard Bouvet, David Hallyday and Jean-Paul Pagny led for a long time but had to refuel two hours into the race. Unfortunately, the fuel pump malfunctioned during the first stop, with the ensuing delay costing the Ferrari #1 one minute and twenty seconds. Its attempt to regain top spot failed, but Bouvet, Hallyday and Pagny still managed to climb to third place, matching the Dijon result.

The second Ferrari involved in the 4 Hours at Le Castellet, fielded by the Swiss team Kessel Racing, put in an excellent performance, finishing fourth.

Appointments. The fourth round of the Ultimate GT Cup championship will run from 10 to 12 September at the Le Mans circuit.