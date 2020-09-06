Visiom in pole position at Dijon

Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and Thierry Perrier start the season on very good bases by taking pole position. The three drivers, 2020 Challenge GT Ultimate Cup Series champions, were the fastest and most consistent on the track to set the best average time in 1:17.541 for the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 1. The reigning champions will be joined by the Renault R.S. 01 #45 from AB Sport Auto on the front row of the starting grid.

The race will start this Sunday at 14:40.

Photo: Ultimate Cup Series