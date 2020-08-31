Victory with margin for Issa at Road America

Mark Issa erased a 10-second deficit to win the GT Sports Club America race in the No. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3. Dropping to third at the start to the faster GT2-spec Porsches, Issa took second on the fourth lap. From that point, he used nine laps of the mammoth 4.048-mile circuit to run down the leader, finally going to the front with 11 minutes remaining. Issa then pulled away to win by 7.641-seconds. The GT Sports Club America race ran concurrently during the opening 40-minutes of the GT World Challenge America event. Issa won both poles and placed second overall and first in GT3 in the Saturday race – the GT Club Sport America debut for the 2019 Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell champion and nine-time winner. “I think the most satisfying thing is being able to get back up and pull out a win,” said Issa, making his comeback after a recent accident in testing. “Going for the overall, the whole time, I wanted to get better and better every lap, every session. I had a great team behind me, a great car, and that made it possible. Road America is always such a challenging track – it’s so fast.”

Schedule. Two weekends remain on the 2020 schedule. The series next visits Circuit of The Americas on Sept. 19-20, an event originally scheduled for Watkins Glen International but was moved to Austin due to travel restrictions in New York State. The series closes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Oct. 3-4.