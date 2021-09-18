Victory and title for Iron Lynx in Le Mans Cup

Cesena-based Iron Lynx clinched the Le Mans Cup team title with first and third place for its 488 GT3 Evo 2020s in today's race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Struggle. The result came at the end of an unusual outing with just three participants in the GT3 class, but one that ran smoothly with only two Full Course Yellows. After a hard-fought start between Lancieri's Ferrari and Leutwiler's Porsche, with Gostner slightly behind, a spin by the German car left the way open for the Italian. With Ruberti replacing Lancieri and Pin on for Gostner, the driver change didn't shake up the standings, so the Italian team's two Ferraris crossed the line in first and third place.



Triumph. The result mathematically sealed the team title for Iron Lynx with a race to go. Thus, the Italians followed up their 2020 series triumphs for the team and Rino Mastronardi.

