Victory and title for Car Guy

In an extraordinary debut season the Japanese team Car Guy recorded four wins in four races, the drivers' and teams’ title in the Asian Le Mans Series and a place on the grid at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. All in all, it was a brilliant performance by the Ferrari 488 GT3 crewed by James Calado, Kei Cozzolino and Takeshi Kimura.

Unbeatable. The trio won the 4 Hours of Sepang, the last round of the Asian Le Mans Series, racing with tactical intelligence and an excellent pace. After the previous victories - Shanghai, Fuji and Buriram – car no. 11 just needed to cross the finish line to clinch the title. However, after a cautious start to avoid any contacts that would have jeopardised the final result, the entry of the safety car allowed Cozzolino to take the lead with just over two hours to go. From then on the team from Shizuoka prefecture managed the race, holding onto first position even when the safety car came out again, until celebrating its triumph under the chequered flag.

Another podium finish. It was an excellent performance by the second Ferrari, the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Oswaldo Negri Junior and Francesco Piovanetti. Car no. 51 was always among the leaders and only yielded second place towards the end. With the podium, Spirit of Race ensured their second place in the team standings. With these results, Ferrari 488 GT3 teams and drivers have won 45 championships, with 202 wins out of 409 entries. Victory in the Asian Le Mans Series gives Car Guy a place in the next 24 Hours of Le Mans on 15 and 16 June.

[playlistembed4me id="6b734232-641d-496c-a188-e012245ab33d"]