Via Italia Racing Struggles at Santa Cruz do Sul

Santo Cruz do Sul 06 novembre 2019

In the penultimate round of the Brazilian Endurance Championship, Via Italia Racing and their Ferrari 488 GT3 struggled to compete, enduring excessive tire wear. After qualifying the car on pole in the GT3 category, the best that drivers Chico Longo and Daniel Serra could accomplish was 4th place in their category at the end of three hours of racing action. "We could not be competitive in the race. We opted for a choice of tires which we later realized was not the correct one. And we still had bad luck with the entry of the Safety Car. It was a difficult weekend and a time to forget," said Longo. Daniel Serra also commented "The track of Santa Cruz do Sul has very particular characteristics. The asphalt consumes a lot of tire. We lag far behind the competitors in performance, and we will work for the last stage," he said. It was certainly a difficult round and one that will make the championship nigh impossible to achieve in the GT3 category. Once again, however, the Brazilian Endurance Championship will head to a familiar circuit, Curitiba, Parana on December 21st.