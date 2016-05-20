20 maggio 2016

Le Castellet, 20 May 2016 – The VdeV Endurance championship resumes this weekend at Paul Ricard, one of France’s most prestigious circuits and the scene of many memorable events in racing history. The home of Mistral. The third round takes place at a circuit also known for the Mistral wind that blows powerfully down the long straight, just a few miles from the sea. As usual two Ferrari will take part, with six drivers battling it out in this four-hour race. However there’s something very new for the series as the Visiom Racing team will enter for the first time the new 488 GT3. The crew will be the same: France’s Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet. The 458 Italia. The other car will be the usual AF Corse Ferrari entry, the no. 51 458 Italia that has been so far very competitive in the championship. The car will be driven by three Italians, Mario Cordoni, Mirco Zanuttini and veteran Andrea Montermini. Previously. Ferrari has won more than 50 times at Circuit Paul Ricard. The first time was back in 1998 when Didier Theys and Alfred “Fredy” Lienhard won a race of the International Sports Racing Series on the Horag-Lista 333 SP. The last one came courtesy of the 458 Italia of team Akka ASP driven in the French GT Championship by Morgan Moullin-Traffort, Jean-Luc Beaubelique and Rino Mastronardi. The 4-hour race will start at 10.50 on Sunday.