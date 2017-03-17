17 marzo 2017

Barcelona, 17 March 2017 – The VdeV Endurance Championship resumes this weekend at the Circuit de Catalunya, in Barcelona. The 488 GT3 of team Visiom Racing is chasing a third consecutive title with its evergreen trio of drivers, Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouver and Thierry Perrier. The Champions. The GTV1 class champions will try to repeat the feat for the third time and will do so at the wheel of the 488 GT3 after winning the title with 458 Italia GT3 two years ago. They also began last season with the same car but finished with the newly delivered 488 GT3. Glorious. However, one 458 Italia GT3 will be lining up for the first race of the new season. The car, entered by the Classic and Modern Racing team, is crewed by another trio of French drivers: Eric Mouez, 2015 French Gentlemen's champion, David Loger, and Sylvain Debs. Programme. Free practices take place on Friday while qualifying and the race are on Saturday. The race, lasting four hours, will start at 4 pm and finish after sunset.