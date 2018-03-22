22 marzo 2018

Maranello, 22 March 2018 - The VdeV Endurance championship resumes this weekend in Barcelona on a track that is a classic of modern motorsport. More than 30 cars will battle it out on Saturday on the circuit inaugurated in 1991. A close-knit trio. Championship veterans Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Jean-Paul Pagny and Thierry Perrier will be driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing. The three were champions in 2015 and 2016, while last season they finished second after a long battle with the other Maranello crew of Classic&Modern Racing with Sport Garage. Rivals. The three Ferrari drivers will face the new Foenix cars of Solution F and VdeV Sports and the Renaults and Lamborghinis of AB Sport Auto. The Visiom drivers are all set to slug it out with these fierce rivals head on. The free practice will be on Friday, with qualifying on Saturday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The four-hour race kicks off at 1:50 pm. History. Ferrari has a fantastic pedigree in Barcelona, notching up almost 50 wins. The first came in 1999 with Vincenzo Sospiri and Emmanuel Collard in the F333 SP of JB Giesse in the SportsRacing World Championship. The latest dates back to last season's International GT Open when the same race saw wins in both the Pro-Am class, thanks to the 488 GT3 of SF Racing crewed by Andrea Caldarelli and Fu Songyang, and the Am class with the twin car of Rinaldi Racing driven by Rinat Salikhov and Sergei Borisov.