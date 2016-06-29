29 giugno 2016

Alcaniz, 29 June 2016 – The VdeV Endurance championship resumes this weekend at Motorland Aragon, one of Spain’s most prestigious circuits. Visiom’s 488. The fourth round takes place at a circuit also known for its fast corners. As usual two Ferrari will take part, with six drivers battling it out in this four-hour race. The Visiom Racing team will enter for the second time the new 488 GT3. The crew will be the same: France’s Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet. The 458 Italia. The other car will be the usual AF Corse Ferrari entry, the no. 51 458 Italia that has been so far very competitive in the championship. The car will be driven by three Italians, Mario Cordoni, Mirco Zanuttini and veteran Andrea Montermini. Previously. Ferrari has won two times in this relatively new facility. It was in 2013, for round 1 of the Portuguese GT Championship. The overall winners were Cedric Sbirrazzuoli and Tanakorn Ramindra on the AF Corse 458 Italia GT3 while in the GT Cup class the fastest drivers were Miguel Ferreira, Francisco Carvalho and Diogo Ferrao on the Oasis Motorsport F430 Challenge. The 4-hour race will start at 10.15 on Sunday.