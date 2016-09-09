09 settembre 2016

Scarperia, 9 September 2016 – The VdeV Endurance championship resumes this weekend at Mugello after the summer break. The magic Tuscany track will see two Ferraris competing for the top step of the podium. Visiom’s 488. The fifth round of the championship takes place at a circuit that is owned by Ferrari and the two Prancing Horse cars, with a total of six drivers, will battling it out in this four-hour race. The Visiom Racing team will enter for the third time the new 488 GT3. The crew will be the same: France’s Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet. The 458 Italia. The other car will be the usual AF Corse Ferrari entry, the no. 51 458 Italia that has been so far very competitive in the championship. The car will be driven by three Italians, Mario Cordoni, Marco Zanuttini and veteran Andrea Montermini. Previously. Ferrari has won many times on this fantastic track. The first time on the closed circuit was in 1981 courtesy of Giovanni Del Buono and Odoardo Govoni that won the race valid for the World Championship for Drivers and Makes in GTX class on a 512BB/LM. The latest win at Mugello came two month ago in the Italian GT Championship GT3 and GT-Cup with, respectively, Federico Leo and Eddie Cheever III (on the Scuderia Baldini 27 Network 458 Italia) and Matteo “Babalus” Santoponte and Erich Prinoth (on the MP Racing 458 Challenge EVO). The 4-hour race will start at 12.45 on Saturday.