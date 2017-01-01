01 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 1 January 2017 - Visiom Racing confirmed its mastery of the VdeV Endurance Championship. The French team, title winners in 2015, had the advantage of two almost perfect cars and flawless performances from the trio of Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet and Thierry Perrier. The team fielded two cars, opening the season with the 458 Italia GT3, with which it triumphed in Barcelona and Le Mans, and concluding with the new 488 GT3, which won at Aragon and Mugello. They clinched the title with a race to spare at Magny-Cours, paradoxically one of the less brilliant races of their season, in which they only managed to finish seventh. AF Corse. We should also mention Marco Cordoni‘s third place with the 458 Italia of AF Corse. Cordoni won four podiums (two seconds and two thirds) pairing alternately with Marco Zanuttini and Andrea Montermini.