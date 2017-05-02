Maranello, 2 May 2017 – The Ferrari teams left the Portimao Circuit, home of the second round of the VdeV Endurance championship, with a podium and a disappointment.

Uneasy race

. The crew of reigning champions Visiom Racing didn’t enjoy an easy race. Jean-Bernard Bouvet, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Paul Pagny started the race at the back of the grid after a poor qualifying session but were able to comeback and take the leadership after the halfway point of the race. Unfortunately they ran into a technical issue one hour to the end were obliged to stop only collecting a fifth place. The Lamborghini of AB Sport Auto driven by

Harry Teneketzian et Joffrey de Narda

won the race while t

he other Ferrari came second. The 458 Italia GT3 of Classic&Modern Racing by Sport Garage driven by Eric Mouez, David Loger and Jeremy Reymond did a smooth race and scored more solid points in the championship standings.

Next race

. The overall victory went to the Ligier JSP3 of Inter Europol Competition driven by

Jakub Smiechowski, Hendrik Still and Peter Elkmann.

The next round is at Circuit Paul Ricard on the last weekend of May.