21 gennaio 2016

Maranello, 21 January 2016 - The third 488 GTLM to compete in the 24 Hours of Daytona has arrived in America. The Risi Competizione team car performed its shakedown at Fiorano on Monday, leaving the next day for the United States where it arrived a few hours ago. The team. Davide Rigon and Olivier Beretta will drive the car in the 24 Hours. The pair, present at Fiorano on Monday, will join Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander, team drivers for the entire championship season. Other cars. Two other Ferraris will line up at the start of the 24 Hours of Daytona, the no. 68 of Scuderia Corsa, crewed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Alexandre Premat, Daniel Serra and Memo Rojas, and the no. 72 of SMP Racing, in the capable hands of Viktor Shaytar, Andre Bertolini, James Calado and "Gimmi" Bruni, in its first outing with the new British teammate for the World Endurance Championship 2016. GTD class. Two 458 Italia GT3s will race in the GTD class. Peter Mann, Raffaele Giammaria, Marco Cioci and Matteo Cressoni will drive the no. 51 of Spirit of Race, while the no. 63 of Scuderia Corsa will be crewed by Christina Nielsen, Jeff Segal, Alessandro Balzan and Robert Renauer.