Maranello 17 marzo 2020

After announcing the 2020 calendar and the VLN’s new "Nürburgring Endurance Series" branding, the organisers of the championship which is held exclusively on the Nordschleife announced the cancellation of the first two races of the series. The opening race was due to take place on 21 March followed by another on 2 April, but the spread of COVID-19 led to the decision. The new season is now due to kick off with Round 3 on 18 April.