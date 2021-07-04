Two fourth places for Ferrari in Race-1 at Misano

Silver Cup. Benjamin Hites and Patrick Kujala, in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, finished the sixty-minute session just off the podium in the Silver class after a tussle with the third-placed Mercedes crewed by Tunjo-Puhakka. The Rinaldi Racing entry took the chequered flag in twelfth overall after an attacking performance in the two stints by the Chilean and the Finn. Chris Froggatt and Giorgio Roda endured a tricky race behind the wheel of the Ferrari of Sky-Tempesta Racing, having to chase after a contact that sent the Italian into a spin in the early minutes. The duo completed their comeback in twentieth overall and eighth in class, slowed by the second of two Full Course Yellows, which ended with 15 minutes to go.