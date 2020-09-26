Two fifth places for Ferraris in Race-1

The three Ferraris competing in the first of the two races of the International GT Open at Monza recorded good results. Louis Prette and Vincent April (AF Corse-APM Monaco) finished fifth in the Pro with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The other Prancing Horse car of the same team, crewed by Stephane Ortelli and Angelo Negro, did likewise in the Pro-Am class ahead of Daniele Di Amato-Alessandro Vezzoni (RS Racing).

Pro. Louis Prette and Vincent Abril (AF Corse-APM Monaco) started from the front row, after their convincing double second place in Austria. Sparks flew immediately, with the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse getting into a tight fight, staying just a few seconds off first. After the pit stop for driver changes, which Abril delayed until the end of the pit stop window, Louis Prette held onto third place, closing in on the cars in front. However, he also had pursuers on his tail, two of whom passed him with just under a quarter of an hour to go. Prette fought back, pushing Hahn all the way to the line. However, he failed to pass him and finished in fifth. After what was, in any case, a positive outing, the pair will be targeting a podium finish in Race-2.

Pro-Am. The two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s set off from the middle of the grid after qualifying thirteenth and fourteenth. Stephane Ortelli and Angelo Negro (AF Corse/APM Monaco), who finished second in class two weeks ago, started ahead of Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni (RS Racing). However, the two Ferraris struggled to find space, and after an eventful start, which created problems for anyone not among the leaders, they continued to battle it out in the group. After about ten minutes, Vezzoni found the right opening to pass Negro and from then on the positions remained practically unchanged. Following the driver change Di Amato closed to within a couple of seconds of Ortelli, but the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 48 pulled away again towards the end to finish fifth in class ahead of the other Ferrari.

Programme. Qualifying begins at 10:05am on Sunday 27 September, while Race-2 will kick off at 3:05pm.