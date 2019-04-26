Two Ferraris to defend title in International GT Open

After Mikkel Mac's grand success in the 2018 championship in the 488 GT3 of Luzich Racing, two Ferraris will compete in the new season of the International GT Open that kicks off this weekend at the Paul Ricard circuit.

On the attack. In the Pro-Am class, the cars of Spirit of Race and Tempesta Racing will chase the title among a line-up of extremely competitive cars and drivers. The 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race will be crewed by Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin, who in 2018 won the Pro-Am class of the Blancpain Endurance Cup together with Gianluca de Lorenzi in the 1000 km of Le Castellet.

New pair. Tempesta Racing makes its series debut with Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III at the wheel. Froggatt, 2018 Ferrari Challenge champion and recent winner together with Chris Buncombe and Jonathan Hui of the first round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, will share the cockpit with Eddie Cheever III. The latter came second with Nicklas Nielsen in the Pro-Am class at the Monza round of the 2018 International GT Open.

Programme. The weekend programme at Le Castellet starts on Friday with the first free practice sessions, while qualifying takes place on Saturday from 10:30 am to 11 am. In the afternoon, the race starts at 3:30 pm and concludes 70 minutes later. On Sunday the programme will be similar, with qualifying from 10:30 am to 11 am and the race, this time 60 minutes, due to kick off at 3 pm.