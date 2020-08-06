Two Ferraris Line Up for GT World Challenge at Sonoma

Two Ferrari teams will concentrate their efforts on the Pro-Am class this weekend as the SRO GT World Challenge America powered by AWS returns to action in the Showdown in the Golden State, a pair of 90-minute races at Sonoma Raceway.

Pro-Am. After two weekends of competition, Squadra Corse enters the race tied for the Pro-Am points lead with drivers Martin Fuentes and Rodrigo Baptista co-driving the No. 1 Hublot/Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale/The Concours Club 488 GT3.

Fuentes and Baptista opened the year with a victory in the Sunday race at Circuit of The America after placing third in the Saturday event. The two drivers placed second and third in the most recent weekend at Virginia International Raceway.

Fuentes is seeking his seeking his third-consecutive and fifth career championship in the series, all for Ferrari. In 2019, Fuentes co-drove with Caesar Bacarella for nine victories en route to the Am title, including a weekend sweep at Sonoma. The Mexican veteran doubled up in 2018, winning 13 races while sweeping the Sprint GTA and SprintX GT Am championships. Fuentes also won nine races for Squadra Corse in 2016, clinching the GTA title with a second-place finish at Sonoma.

After scoring a weekend sweep in the most recent action in the Am category at Virginia International Raceway, the No. 24 Ferrari 488 GT3 returns for Ziad Ghandour and Jeff Segal. Series newcomer but longtime Ferrari Challenge driver Ghandour scored a podium finish with a late pass in the 2020 season opener at Austin’s Circuit of The America. Co-driving with Matteo Cressoni, Ghandour finished fifth in the class on Saturday and third on Sunday. Segal won his second Grand-Am Series GT championship for Ferrari in 2012. He also won his class for Ferrari in the 2014 24 At Daytona.

Schedule. Action begins with practice on Friday at 9:35 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. (all times PT), with qualifying beginning Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Saturday’s 90-minute race is set for 1:45 p.m., with the Sunday event starting at 1:15 p.m. Both races and qualifying will be streamed live on Ferrari Races.