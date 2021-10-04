Two Ferraris in Intercontinental GT Challenge

Two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will line up for AF Corse, with the support of Garage Francorchamps, in the remaining two rounds of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. They will aim to secure the Prancing Horse a title still missing from its rich list of triumphs.

After their victory in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, which also counted as the opening round of this series, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen, and Côme Ledogar will compete alongside Antonio Fuoco, Alessio Rovera and Callum Ilott in the 8 Hours of Indianapolis. Held on the Grand Prix configuration of the legendary Indiana circuit from 15 to 17 October, this race will precede the final round, the 9 Hours of Kyalami, in South Africa, from 2 to 4 December.



This year, the Intercontinental GT Challenge, organised since 2016 by SRO Motorsport Group, offers a shortened three-round calendar that includes some of the world's toughest endurance races for GT3 cars.

