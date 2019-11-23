Two Ferraris at Kyalami 9 Hours

Midrand, South Africa 23 novembre 2019

The last stage of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, in progress at Kyalami in South Africa, will see two Ferraris line up at the start. In the Silver class, Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach and David Perel will drive the 488 GT3 of WTM Racing powered by Rinaldi on the 4.5-kilometre circuit that, with a different configuration, hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The 458 Italia GT3 of Pablo Clark Racing will have an all-South African crew of Kishoor Pitamber, Leonard Charles Thompson and Michael Stephen. The qualifying session, held on Friday, saw the Ferrari of WMT in 21st position, third in the Silver class, while Pablo Clark Racing's entry closed in 27th, second in the class. The nine-hour race will start today at 1 pm South African time.