Two Ferrari crews in search of glory at Buriram

The second half of the Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS) championship begins at Buriram in Thailand over the weekend. Two Ferraris are set to start, both with a good chance of winning.

Out in front. The 488 GT3 of Ferrari debutant team Car Guy tops the standings in the GT class. The car is crewed by official Ferrari driver, James Calado, and Japan’s Kei Cozzolino and Takeshi Kimura. The trio has won both races so far on the Shanghai and Fuji tracks and if the other Ferrari finishes off the podium a victory could even clinch the title for the Japanese team with a race still to run. The Asian Le Mans Series also offers places at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Pursuers. Up to this point, the Ferraris have literally dominated the scene, only yielding pole in Shanghai to their rivals. Indeed, in both races the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Oswaldo Negri Junior and Francesco Piovanetti, came second. The three are the main rivals of the other Ferrari, a very strange and paradoxical situation for Pier Guidi who usually pairs with Calado in the World Endurance Championship at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 51. The race will start on Saturday, at dawn in Europe. [playlistembed4me id="8cef0d02-3bd7-4310-89b7-803390b76ccc"]