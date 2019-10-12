Three-in-a-row for Hella Pagid in the VLN

A third consecutive victory for the 458 Italia GT3 of Hella Pagid – racing one at the end of the eighth round of the VLN, held today at the Nordschleife. The crew made up of Christian Kohlhaas, Stephan Köhler and Nikolaj Rogivue dominated the SP8 class, after having definitively taken the lead on the tenth lap.

Red flag. The 51st edition of the ADAC Barbarossapreis, whose length was reduced to 3 hours 30 minutes after the race was red flagged early on, once again featured Octane 126’s 488 GT3 as one of the main protagonists. The crew held the lead in the SPX class until they were forced to withdraw on the nineteenth lap, with Bjorn Grossmann still at the steering wheel. Earlier, Jonathan Hirschi had contested first place in the class with Dutch driver Buurman, while his team-mate – one of the key players in Ferrari Challenge Europe – was able to get the better of Luca Stolz.

Third season honours. The win takes the season tally to three for the squad at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 in the German series which is held exclusively at the Nordschleife circuit. The competition will stage its final act of 2019 this coming 26 October with the 44th edition of the DMV Münsterlandpokal.